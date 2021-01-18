A few early flurries, more on the way tonight into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Periodic bouts of light scattered snow and flurries will be the rule through tomorrow. These systems are really small and continue to lack much moisture, so accumulations should be very minor and generally stay under one inch. Even a small amount of snow can cause slick spots on roads, though, and this will be something to look at over the next couple days. The next system on Wednesday should miss us well to the north leaving us with a windy and somewhat warmer day in the 30s. Right behind that system, some cooler temperatures should arrive for Thursday into Friday. Starting this weekend, a wholesale pattern change will begin as the jet stream shifts to the south. This should open the door for much more active weather by the weekend into early next week.

