Slick roads this morning as light snow diminshes

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slick roads will continue to be a problem this morning as a band of light snow moves through the area.

Take extra caution while driving this morning, including giving yourself more time to arrive and distance between you and the car in front of you. Lingering flurries or light snow will remain possible through the day as temperatures stay in the 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory, for the areas shaded in purple, issued by the National Weather...
A Winter Weather Advisory, for the areas shaded in purple, issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.(KCRG)

Occasional rounds of light snow will be possible for some through tomorrow night. Totals, once again, will be light, though slick roads could develop in areas that see a longer period of snow showers.

The majority of the week will be pretty quiet, with dry conditions a warm-up toward midweek. Colder air moves in by Friday, however, with highs back in the upper teens.

The next chance for snow arrives at the end of the weekend, with a storm system that shows some signs of more organization than the bursts of light snow we’ve seen lately.

