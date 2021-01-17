Advertisement

SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan....
Organizers for the SaPaDaPaSo parade announce their plans for the 2021 event on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.(Phil Reed/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Cedar Rapids tradition will be making a return in 2021, with some modifications for the ongoing pandemic.

The Saint Patrick Day Parade Society, or SaPaDaPaSo, announced on Sunday that their annual event will take place at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, March 13. Organizers said it will be a drive-thru parade, where cars will be able to drive past a lineup of floats at the site.

The event’s planners said it should have as many floats as a normal parade, or more than 50 entries. Goodie bags will be given out to the attendees in their cars.

Additional details will be released closer to the event.

The SaPaDaPaSo parade will be in its 46th year. In 2020, it was canceled for the first time since it began due to the emerging spread of the novel coronavirus in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its “Sober Movement” to Iowa City
Kendra Hines of Mount Vernon received a gift from former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs...
NFL offensive lineman and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs gives surprise gift to Mount Vernon girl
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date
FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, a bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des...
Total number of people in Iowa who have died from COVID-19 surpasses 4,300
A fire truck.
Firefighters respond to basement fire on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side

Latest News

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass against Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, and...
Hawkeyes rout Northwestern 96-73
New YMCA in Marion opening next month
New YMCA in Marion opening next month
Absentee ballots available for Dubuque voters ahead of March special election
Absentee ballots available for Dubuque voters ahead of March special election
Volunteers build 150 desks for Des Moines students
Volunteers build 150 desks for Des Moines students
Iowa pharmacies worried snow storms may slow vaccine rollout
Iowa pharmacies worried snow storms may slow vaccine rollout