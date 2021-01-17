SaPaDaPaSo ‘drive-thru’ parade to be held at Hawkeye Downs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Cedar Rapids tradition will be making a return in 2021, with some modifications for the ongoing pandemic.

The Saint Patrick Day Parade Society, or SaPaDaPaSo, announced on Sunday that their annual event will take place at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, March 13. Organizers said it will be a drive-thru parade, where cars will be able to drive past a lineup of floats at the site.

The event’s planners said it should have as many floats as a normal parade, or more than 50 entries. Goodie bags will be given out to the attendees in their cars.

Additional details will be released closer to the event.

The SaPaDaPaSo parade will be in its 46th year. In 2020, it was canceled for the first time since it began due to the emerging spread of the novel coronavirus in Iowa.

