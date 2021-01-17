Remembering shooting victim Marisa Doolin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends and family of Marisa Doolin took to Redmond Park Saturday afternoon to honor the teen who was shot and killed.

The shooting took place at 2110 Westdale Drive on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids. Police said they found Doolin with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital. She died from her injuries four days later.

The loved ones passed out balloons and wrote messages on them to send to Marisa. One family member wrote, “I love you and will see you when I get there.” On the count of three, they released the balloons, and the family embraced each other.

“I’m so lost in my thoughts right now,” said Jeremy Hepker, Marisa’s uncle. “This whole process is crazy.”

Hepker said he was close to his niece. After Marisa’s father died over a decade ago, he said he became more like a second father.

“I remember her as an innocent, sweet child,” he said. “She was always keeping to herself, she loved kids, and she loved beauty.”

Her family said she was beautiful inside and out. She would leave memories for everyone that would last a lifetime, including her step-sibling.

“I liked when we would go to Dairy Queen,” said her step-sister Morena Doolin. “We would talk and have lots of fun. I am going to miss that.”

“It’s crazy how fast something can change,” said Christian Doolin.

Her family said despite her love for everyone, it was hard to get past what happened on December 22nd.

“It doesn’t seem real that an 18-year-old girl is gone; tragically shot and killed,” said Step-mother Christine Doolin. “It doesn’t seem real.”

Christine said there was no taking back what had happened and hopes justice will come. However, she said it was nice to see so many people come out to the park to show their love and support for a grieving family.

“We should’ve spent more time with everyone,” she said. “Everyone needs to be there for each other, and we’re not promised tomorrow.”

An investigation into who shot Doolin is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

