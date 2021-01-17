Advertisement

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clayton County

Car crash.
Car crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:00 p.m., the Claton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle involved in an accident along Great River Road near the intersection with Errthum Road, or east of Millville. Deputies located a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which they believe lost control in a curve while traveling westbound. The pickup went into the ditch and hit a rocky bluff head-on.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The Guttenberg Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Holy Cross Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

