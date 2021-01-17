Advertisement

National snowmobile competition happening in Dubuque

By Phil Reed
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -People are coming out in large numbers to Dubuque this weekend for a national snowmobile competition. The annual Theisen’s SnoCross National is happening at the Dubuque county fairgrounds. Athletes from across the country took part in it.

People could live stream the competition on the SnoCross website. Organizers say it is a fun outdoor outing during the pandemic, that’s bringing in tourism dollars.

“You got hotels, you got rent-a-cars, you got airplanes, you got meals,” said organizer Joe Harewicz. “We had a delightful meal last night in Dubuque. So we’re here, and this demo, they like to eat and drink.”

