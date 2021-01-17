Light Snow Chances Sticking Around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An occasional light snow shower will be possible tonight and through Monday, but any snowfall accumulation is again expected to be minimal.

Most of the week ahead looks quiet with a bit of sunshine through the clouds at times. Wednesday looks to be the warm day of the week with highs in the mid-30s before and end of week cooldown sends us back into the teens and low-20s with overnight lows down into the single digits.

The next best chance for measurable precipitation comes toward the end of next weekend into next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.