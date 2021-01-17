Advertisement

Light Snow Chances Sticking Around

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An occasional light snow shower will be possible tonight and through Monday, but any snowfall accumulation is again expected to be minimal.

Most of the week ahead looks quiet with a bit of sunshine through the clouds at times. Wednesday looks to be the warm day of the week with highs in the mid-30s before and end of week cooldown sends us back into the teens and low-20s with overnight lows down into the single digits.

The next best chance for measurable precipitation comes toward the end of next weekend into next week.

