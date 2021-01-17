Iowa game versus Nebraska postponed

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24, has been postponed.

Nebraska paused team activities back on Jan. 11 after positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they’ll put a pause on team activities for seven more days due to additional positive COVID-19 tests among their Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second postponement that has affected Iowa’s schedule. On Jan. 14, Iowa’s matchup versus Michigan State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Michigan State program.

The two school will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options.

