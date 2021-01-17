Advertisement

Iowa game versus Nebraska postponed

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) celebrates with center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an...
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) celebrates with center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Iowa won 96-73. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24, has been postponed.

Nebraska paused team activities back on Jan. 11 after positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they’ll put a pause on team activities for seven more days due to additional positive COVID-19 tests among their Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second postponement that has affected Iowa’s schedule. On Jan. 14, Iowa’s matchup versus Michigan State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Michigan State program.

The two school will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options.

