Hawkeyes rout Northwestern 96-73

Garza scores 17, No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern in 96-73 win
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.
Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight and improved to 12-2. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the Big Ten lead.
Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and are 6-6.
