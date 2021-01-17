Hawkeyes rout Northwestern 96-73

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.

Luka Garza just casually splitting the double team for the lay in. 😤 pic.twitter.com/XOLqCTKo5V — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2021

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight and improved to 12-2. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the Big Ten lead.

Jordan Bohannon knew the importance of Chris Street’s school record, so when he attempted the record breaking free throw he intentionally missed. Now, 28 years after Street’s tragic passing his impact is still felt in the @IowaHoops program. pic.twitter.com/fQXzWhnvsM — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2021

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and are 6-6.

"That's like a layup for that kid!!!"



Jordan Bohannon knocks down an easy 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ne6uC2F9A8 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2021

