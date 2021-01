Hawkeyes rout Northwestern 96-73

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight and improved to 12-2. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the Big Ten lead.

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and are 6-6.

