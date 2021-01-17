Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in 3 months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Metrics related to hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus continued to show encouraging trends, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 730 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday, which is now 304,852. 265,925 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 608 people.

Two more people who died due to the virus were added to the state’s total, which is now 4,323.

474 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 31 in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest total number of hospitalized patients since October 19, when 480 people were in Iowa hospital due to the virus. 61 newly-admitted patients were recorded during the reporting period, the lowest number in a single day since October 19.

93 of currently hospitalized people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two. 40 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one.

An additional 2,551 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours, a lower total than the last few days. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 28.6%, lower than the previous day’s 32.2%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,421,497 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

