Emotional day as Iowa swimmers swim in final home meet, ever

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some are still hopeful it’s not the end, but Saturday was more than likely the final time the Iowa men’s and women’s swimming teams competed in their home pool in Iowa City.

Back in August, the University of Iowa announced the men’s and women’s swimming team, along with men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis, would be cut after the school year.

On Saturday, the women’s team competed against Nebraska and won, 170-128. The men’s team was supposed to compete against Wisconsin, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wisconsin program. An intra-squad meet was held instead.

Afterwards, the swimmers and coaches were dealing with a lot of emotions.

“Kind of surreal,” said Iowa senior and Linn-Mar graduate Kelsey Drake. “It has been a long time since we competed. So I was just excited to get back in the pool and race.”

