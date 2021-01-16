Advertisement

Waterloo high schools to return to in-person learning full time in February

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo high schools will be returning students to the classroom full time starting February 1st. The Waterloo Community School District has had high school students on a hybrid model since the beginning of the school year, that’s where students split time between in-person and online learning.

The district believes students perform better when they’re physically in school.

“COVID-19 is the crisis that’s ever present before us right now but not too soon later hopefully with all the vaccinations and everything else, they go well, our crisis is going to be education loss,” says Kingsley Botchway, Chief Officer of Human Resources and Equity for the Waterloo Community School District.

Botchway says they’re working to address any concerns staff have to make them feel comfortable as class sizes will be increasing. Students who are enrolled as virtual students can stay virtual but everyone else will be returning to the classroom.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed

Latest News

Conservatives concerned about being silenced by big tech companies
Conservatives concerned about being silenced by big tech companies
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its “Sober Movement” to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Royce Hansel was admitted to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics on November 12 after...
Elkader man discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over two months
Cedar Rapids high schools will allow some students to return to daily in-person learning
Cedar Rapids high schools will allow some students to return to daily in-person learning