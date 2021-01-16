Waterloo high schools to return to in-person learning full time in February

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo high schools will be returning students to the classroom full time starting February 1st. The Waterloo Community School District has had high school students on a hybrid model since the beginning of the school year, that’s where students split time between in-person and online learning.

The district believes students perform better when they’re physically in school.

“COVID-19 is the crisis that’s ever present before us right now but not too soon later hopefully with all the vaccinations and everything else, they go well, our crisis is going to be education loss,” says Kingsley Botchway, Chief Officer of Human Resources and Equity for the Waterloo Community School District.

Botchway says they’re working to address any concerns staff have to make them feel comfortable as class sizes will be increasing. Students who are enrolled as virtual students can stay virtual but everyone else will be returning to the classroom.

