UNI provost named president of Washington state school

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -Officials have announced that University of Northern Iowa Provost Jim Wohlpart is resigning to become the newest president of a public university in Washington state.

Wohlpart announced the move Thursday after being hired to lead Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. His new position is effective in June, when he will replace outgoing president James L. Gaudino.

Wohlpart has served as UNI provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for the past six years. He also served as the Cedar Falls school’s interim president from July 2016 to January 2017.

Central Washington has an enrollment of near 16,000, compared with about 10,000 at UNI.

University of Northern Iowa Provost Jim Wohlpart is resigning to become the newest president of Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington.(uni.edu)

