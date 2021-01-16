Total number of people in Iowa who have died from COVID-19 surpasses 4,300

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Over five dozen people who died from the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials, according to new data on Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,333 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 304,122. 265,317 people are considered recovered from the disease.

64 people who died due to the virus were added to the state’s total, which is 4,321 people since the start of the pandemic.

505 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Iowa, a net decrease of eight people since Friday morning’s report. 91 of those people are in intensive care units, which showed no net change. 39 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of four. 80 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24-hour reporting period, a number similar to the last few days.

An additional 4,141 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 32.2%, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 30.0%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,418,946 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

