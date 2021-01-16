Advertisement

Scattered flurries or snow showers remain possible

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back to another day with plenty of cloud cover, a northwest wind, and some scattered snow showers or flurries.

It looks like the most favored time for this light snow activity will be early, and later this afternoon. A somewhat better chance develops tonight into tomorrow. However, in total, the impact of this activity should be fairly minor. An isolated spot could see accumulations of up to an inch between this morning and the end of Sunday.

Dry weather settles in for several days after a very slight chance for a snow shower on Martin Luther King, Jr., day. Temperatures reaching a peak in the low to mid 30s by midweek.

Colder air arrives for the weekend, along with another chance for snow.

