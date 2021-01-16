Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball
Iowa State Patrol working to recruit more women
Iowa State Patrol working to recruit more women
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Annual snowmobile competition in Dubuque
National snowmobile competition happening in Dubuque
Senate Chamber in the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa legislators say an individual in the Statehouse tested positive for COVID-19