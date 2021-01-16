Advertisement

No. 1 Iowa dominates No. 6 Nebraska in season opener

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa had its first competition in almost 10 months with its season opener on Friday against No. 6 Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes answered right from the start with a pin by Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and a tech fall from Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds. At 141, Jaydin Eierman, a transfer from Missouri and ranked No. 1 in the country, made his Iowa debut and defeated Chad Red with an 8-4 decision.

The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska, 31-6. They’ll travel to Minnesota on Jan. 22.

