No. 1 Iowa dominates No. 6 Nebraska in season opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa had its first competition in almost 10 months with its season opener on Friday against No. 6 Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes answered right from the start with a pin by Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and a tech fall from Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds. At 141, Jaydin Eierman, a transfer from Missouri and ranked No. 1 in the country, made his Iowa debut and defeated Chad Red with an 8-4 decision.

The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska, 31-6. They’ll travel to Minnesota on Jan. 22.

