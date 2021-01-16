NFL offensive lineman and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs gives surprise gift to Mount Vernon girl

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s all about giving back and former Hawkeye All-American Tristan Wirfs gave a little girl in his hometown of Mount Vernon a big surprise today.

Kendra Hines, who was a Hawkeye kid Captain, and Tristan Wirfs have been best buddies for a long time.

“He’s always been really close to Kendra,” said Teresa Hines, Kendra’s mother. “He came to school Olympic and things like that. So they are pretty good buddies.”

Tristan, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put Kendra’s name on his cleats for a game this year, along with the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital for the My Cause My Cleats Fundraiser. Well

Tristan had those Cleats delivered to Kendra’s house in Mount Vernon on Friday and her reaction was priceless.

“It is very awesome, thank you Tristan Wirfs and I love it so much,” said Kendra.

Kendra even got a surprise call facetime call from Tristan, where she got to thank him and he got to check out the gear he sent her.

Wirfs and the Buccaneers will play Sunday in the playoffs and Kendra will wear those cleats and the hat to watch the game.

“I will wear your shoes on Saturday or Sunday,” she told Tristan.

“Will they fit,” he asked her, to which she said “yes.”

“I miss you,” Kendra told Tristan.

“Oh I miss you too I can’t wait to see you,” said Tristan

