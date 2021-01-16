Advertisement

More light snow showers possible into Sunday morning

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We again hang onto a small chance for some isolated flurries and light snow showers tonight and Sunday morning. This weak wave could lead to minor additional snowfall accumulations but impacts should be very low overall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday comes with yet another very small chance for some flurries and highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures back off into the mid-20s on Tuesday before a brief mid-week warm-up into the mid-30s.

By the end of the week and into next weekend a colder air mass moves in, knocking highs back into the upper teens and low 20s. Snow and rain chances continue to be very limited.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital

Latest News

We again hang onto a small chance for some isolated flurries and light snow showers tonight and...
First Alert Forecast
Light snow showers possible.
Scattered flurries or snow showers remain possible
Light snow showers possible.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered snow showers depart leaving clouds behind to start the weekend