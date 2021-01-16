More light snow showers possible into Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We again hang onto a small chance for some isolated flurries and light snow showers tonight and Sunday morning. This weak wave could lead to minor additional snowfall accumulations but impacts should be very low overall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday comes with yet another very small chance for some flurries and highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures back off into the mid-20s on Tuesday before a brief mid-week warm-up into the mid-30s.

By the end of the week and into next weekend a colder air mass moves in, knocking highs back into the upper teens and low 20s. Snow and rain chances continue to be very limited.

