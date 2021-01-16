Advertisement

Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Sioux City hotel sentenced to prison

(Source: Gray Image Bank)
(Source: Gray Image Bank)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -A man who killed his one-time girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room before setting it on fire has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 31-year-old Jordan Henry was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court to 50 years for second-degree murder and 25-years for arson.

The sentences are to be served one after the other. Henry was convicted of the counts in November for the January 2019 strangulation of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton.

Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24, 2019, in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

