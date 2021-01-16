Iowa State men’s basketball season paused indefinitely due to COVID

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused all activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, according to a statement released on Friday.

Due to the pause, Saturday’s game at Kansas has been postponed.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” said head coach Steve Prohm in the statement. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point.

