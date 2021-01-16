Advertisement

Great Harvest Bread Company still looking to open second location despite uncertain economy

By Natalie Morris
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For small businesses working to stay open, expanding might not be an option right now. But Great Harvest Bread Company in Cedar Rapids are still working to open a second location without sinking their current one in the process.

Great Harvest Bread been slicing with a purpose for seven years.

“The fact that we made it through December and made payroll and no overdrafts, you know, we did really well. So that’s fantastic.” said Laurel Williams, Owner of Great Harvest Bread Company.

Federal PPP loans, along with their sales since the spring have kept Great Harvest Bread Company’s ovens on during the pandemic, but the search of financing has led to only crumbs.

For four years, they’ve looked to expand but tell us banks are hesitant to help make that expansion happen. A second store would go near the Westdale Mall on the southwest side.

On the lenders side of this question, Brett Nagel, Chief Credit Officer for Community Savings Bank in Cedar Rapids, says other businesses have had a tough time.

“If you own a hotel, motel, it’s been a struggle. If you own a restaurant, it’s been a struggle.” said Nagel.

Nagel said lenders look at credit score, equity, and the amount of cash on hand a business has. But loaning really depends on what type of business is asking.

For example, Nagel said lending money to businesses with fewer customers right now-such as a newer hotel-presents more risk.

“Unless it was a great bargain you probably wouldn’t want to do that right now, and I think a bank would look at you and say that’s not the best thing to be considering,” Nagel said.

For now, Great Harvest Bread looks to keep the second space until financing does become available, but Williams said she is nervous about whatever is ahead.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol working to recruit more women
Iowa State Patrol working to recruit more women
Annual snowmobile competition in Dubuque
National snowmobile competition happening in Dubuque
Senate Chamber in the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa legislators say an individual in the Statehouse tested positive for COVID-19
National snowmobile competition happening in Dubuque
National snowmobile competition happening in Dubuque
Iowa COVID case update 1-16-2021
Iowa COVID case update 1-16-2021