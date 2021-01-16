Advertisement

Firefighters respond to basement fire on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Friday caused some damage to a home, according to officials.

At around 12:10 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke seen at a home in the 4000 block of Johnson Avenue NW. Firefighters, with the aid of Cedar Rapids Police, located the fire in the basement of the home. Smoke was encountered in the home, but the origin of the fire was down to only smoldering embers. Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the embers with what officials described as a “small amount” of water.

Some residents of the structure were home at the time of the fire but were able to exit to safety without injury. Firefighters said that the home’s smoke alarms were not functional.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

