Advertisement

Elkader man discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over two months

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After 65 days hospitalized at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics, 76 year old Royce Hansel can now say he has beaten COVID-19 and is going home.

“I feel so good,” he said while coming out of the hospital. “I got family at home I have not seen yet so I am ready to go.”

Hospital staff lined up in the halls and outside as Royce left the building, holding signs and balloons and taking pictures.

And one final surprise: Royce’s family, who had not seen him in over two months paraded outside the lobby to welcome him back to the outside world.

But leading Royce back to health was not an easy task according to Amy Sitzmann, who runs the respiratory care unit at (GMHC). Royce was hospitalized on November 12.

“He should have, at that time, been in critical care but we were unable to get him out due to the high influx of COVID in the area and no beds available at larger facilities,” she explained.

That is something many smaller, rural hospitals struggle with.

“We were able to get all the supplies we needed here and really persevere and were determined to take care of him and make sure that he made it through this,” Sitzmann said. “So it was days of up and down and we were not sure, but the whole staff and the patient never gave up.”

Sitzmann mentioned Royce became like family to many of the health care workers, including herself, which is why she put in extra hours to help him out.

“Critical access hospitals do not always have access to those respiratory therapists, so there were nights I would switch over to nights and I would come in and stay with Royce in his room and stay overnight to make sure he could tolerate the treatment he needed,” she explained.

Sitzmann is confident today’s success is a direct result of Royce’s fighting spirit and the hospital staff’s teamwork coming together to create the winning formula.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed

Latest News

Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its “Sober Movement” to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Cedar Rapids high schools will allow some students to return to daily in-person learning
Cedar Rapids high schools will allow some students to return to daily in-person learning
Waterloo high schools to return to in-person learning full time in February
Waterloo high schools to return to in-person learning full time in February