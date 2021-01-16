Advertisement

Dubuque Police seeking help identifying two alleged theft suspects

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Dubuque are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were allegedly involved in a theft.

The Dubuque Police Department said that a man and a woman were seen in surveillance video images at Theisen’s, located at 2900 Dodge Street. Officials said they were suspects in a theft incident at the store dating to May 2019.

Anybody with information can submit it through the department’s ID4PD website.

