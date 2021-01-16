Dry bar bringing its “Sober Movement” to Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Amber Haines and Seanteelle Smith are best friends. Between the two of them, they’ve been sober nearly 13 years. They opened Unimpaired last September in Davenport. It’s a bar just like any other with food, dancing, and fun events- just without the alcohol.

“I know me personally, a place like this would have been maybe a godsend for me, because I struggled for a lot of years that I feel maybe weren’t necessary. So we’re kinda hoping we can be a spot like that,” says Smith, the Operations Director at Unimpaired. After a slow start due to COVID-19, they say business is picking up.

Now, their team is looking to give its “Sober Movement” another challenge, by expanding into Iowa City. ”I think that if we’re right there next to the other traditional bars, and the crowd that’s those 18–20-year old’s, they really essentially have nowhere to go, to hang out with their friends, socialize, play pool, sing karaoke,” says Haines, founder of Unimpaired. She’s hoping their dry bar can be that place for students, and people of all ages in Iowa City.

Amber Haines, founder, and Seanteelle Smith, Operations Director, tour new location for Unimpaired in Iowa City near Clinton St. They plan to start renovations within the next month. (KCRG)

They’ve launched a kickstarter to help raise money for their move to Iowa City, and keep them going through 2021. Haines says they’re planning to start renovating their space within the next month, and open their doors in the spring. If all goes well, Haines says they hope to expand even father.

“We really are trying to do good. We’re just out here trying to be positive influences for anyone who wants to be sober, or sober-curious. Anything like that. We really want to be there,” says Haines.

Unimpaired, a dry bar in Davenport, IA is expanding into downtown Iowa City in the spring of 2021. (KCRG)

