Deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Iowa (KWQC) - A deputy was injured in a shooting Friday morning in Charlotte.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. at the 1000 block of 308th Avenue.

Deputies arrived on the scene and while approaching the home, one deputy was shot from inside the home. The injured deputy was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, where he is undergoing surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

The occupant of the home was also transported to MercyOne Medical Center where she is being treated. It is unclear if the injuries were related to the shooting.

Additional law enforcement arrived on scene and arrested 29-year-old Jesse L. Doran. He is charged with Violation of a No-Contact Order. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.

Assisting agencies in the incident include: Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Clinton Police Department, DeWitt Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, and Clinton and Preston Ambulance.

