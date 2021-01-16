Cedar Rapids to apply for for multimillion-dollar EPA loan for sewage system renovations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids facility that deals with sewage-called wastewater-is reaching the end of its lifespan.

This week, the EPA invited the city to apply for a $218 million loan to help pay for renovations at the Water Pollution Control Facility.

The city first approved the start of $480 million dollar improvement project in March 2020 for the facility on Bertram Road SE, along the Cedar River.

Cedar Rapids Utilities Director Roy Hesemann told KCRG-TV9 the upgrades will be spanned out for 20 years.

He said the improvements focus on how the city handles solid waste and addresses a growing population.

“For a city the size of 180,00 population, we’re actually treating a waste water stream that would equate to 1.8 million people,” Hesemann said. “So it’s a highly advanced treatment process.”

Hesemann said the updates will minimize rate increases over time for city residents and also upgrade the environmental compatibility of the facility.

This is the first time the EPA’s loan program is expanding its scope into Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.