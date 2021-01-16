Cedar Rapids high schools will allow some students to return to daily in-person learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The majority of Cedar Rapids high school students will keep following the hybrid learning model for now, which is a mix of in-person and online learning. The hybrid model allows for only 50% of students to be in a building at a time. However, some students are getting to return to the classroom full time.

Staff at Washington and Metro high schools sent out forms so students could apply to come to school everyday. The Cedar Rapids Community School District wants students who may be struggling online to have the opportunity to get the help they need to improve overall learning.

Jefferson High school is also allowing students to attend classes daily. Staff members there are reaching out directly to families where they believe the student could benefit from being inside the classroom.

“In some cases schools reached out to specific students and families letting them know that the opportunity was there and really encouraging them to come especially if it was for a student to be able to pass a class and earn the credit for that course,” says Cynthia Phillips, Executive Director of High School Education at the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

The district says this process allows them to manage the number of people in the building while allowing students the opportunities they may need.

At this time, Cedar Rapids school leaders do not have a set date to return all high school students to the classroom full time.

