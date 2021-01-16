Advertisement

Brewhemia helps feed frontline workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids with help from the community

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brewhemia in Newbo is making weekly deliveries to St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids to deliver burritos to frontline workers.

Customers have the option of adding a burrito to their order when they place it in the café’ or online. That burrito is later donated to one of the two hospitals. Brewhemia says frontline workers from a variety of departments at the hospitals have benefitted from the donations.

Customers of Brewhemia also have the option of adding $1 to their total bill to go towards a burrito for a frontline worker. Once eight burritos have been donated, the business adds two more.

“A lot of people in the community want to support the frontline workers, they just don’t know how and businesses like ours are creating this way for people to make a positive impact on the frontline workers without too much work.” says Steve Shriver, Co-Owner of Brewhemia.

He says it’s been a benefit to them as well because they’ve felt the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s been a great boost for our business as well because we’re slow because of COVID so we actually are making a sale and then giving that sale away so it’s, it’s been a win-win,’ Shriver says.

They plan to keep this up as long as it’s necessary. So far more than 200 burritos have been donated.

