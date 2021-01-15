Advertisement

Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, sends message to fans

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit...
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music legend Willie Nelson has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson shared a post from Texas-based Family Hospital Systems showing him receiving the vaccine from the driver’s seat of his car and giving a thumbs up.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19

Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson, 87, has battled health issues in recent years, which forced him to cancel many shows. In 2019, Nelson canceled his tour because of breathing problems.

The Texas native also had to cancel several dates in 2018 because of illnesses.

Nelson has raised money for those affected by COVID-19 by livestreaming benefit concerts. He also collaborated with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year by doing a cover of “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed

Latest News

Conservatives concerned about being silenced by big tech companies
Conservatives concerned about being silenced by big tech companies
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its “Sober Movement” to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
Dry bar bringing its ‘Sober Movement’ to Iowa City
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter