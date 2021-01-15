Advertisement

White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old Black girl during a tense confrontation at a Trump rally in Iowa last month.

Michael McKinney is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines.

McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired in self-defense. He has posted on Facebook in support of the far-right Proud Boys and against Black Lives Matter.

Authorities haven’t mention the Trump rally or the race of those involved in news releases detailing the shooting, suggesting it was traffic-related.

The driver’s mother says the crowd of Trump supporters subjected her daughter and the other girls to racist abuse.

