When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: When will they vaccinate people from Phase 1B and how will people know?

Source: Iowa Department of Public Health

Answer: The answer to your question is that Phase 1B will start by February 1st, the latest, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The department just released its recommendations to the public on Tuesday.

The groups in Phase 1B include people over the age of 75, first responders, Correctional facility staff and prisoners, state lawmakers, health inspectors, teachers, and more.

Local Public Health Agencies will then make decisions on who to vaccinate in those groups based on disease trends, risk of exposure, and health equity.

You’ll likely know when we enter phase 1B through media reports.

You can find other answers to frequently asked questions here, from Linn County Public Health.

Or you can ask your question to KCRG.

