Waterloo Test Iowa site delayed 2 hours due to wintry weather

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Test Iowa site located at 4121 Alexandria Drive in Waterloo is under a two-hour delay on Friday due to the weather.

The site plans to open at 10 a.m.

Test Iowa sites in Des Moines and Council Bluffs are closed due to the weather.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is also expecting delays in test results due to the closures.

The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites will also be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.