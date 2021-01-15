Advertisement

Waterloo East and West High School students to return to full in-person learning February 1

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Waterloo East and West High schools will return to full-time, daily in-person learning beginning February 1.

The schools made the announcement Friday morning saying it has worked collaboratively on a plan that allows students to transition away from the A/B hybrid schedule and safely resume in-person classes.

“Data shows that there is limited to no spread of Covid-19 occurring in our buildings,” the district said. “Bringing our students back full-time with continued safety precautions will allow students to better engage with their instructors and improve learning. At this time, students currently enrolled in virtual may continue in virtual.”

