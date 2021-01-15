Snowfall bringing slippery road conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Snowfall continues into the overnight bringing slippery travel conditions. This is especially true on untreated and secondary roads. Eastern Iowa remains in a Winter Weather Advisory with a Blizzard Warning along and west of Interstate 35.

A wintry mix of snow will make for slick roads on Friday (KCRG-TV9)

Overnight fog and drizzle develop as the area of low-pressure moves to the south and west. This could reduce visibilities making for some slow going during the morning commute. Scattered snow showers and windy conditions move across eastern Iowa Friday afternoon and evening.

Expect slippery spots and stretches, especially on untreated roads (KCRG-TV9)

When it’s all said and done 1-3″ of snow will be common across much of the areas with area north and northwest in a 3-6″ band.

Strong winds are expected mostly along/west of Interstate 35 (KCRG-TV9)

