Snowfall bringing slippery road conditions
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Snowfall continues into the overnight bringing slippery travel conditions. This is especially true on untreated and secondary roads. Eastern Iowa remains in a Winter Weather Advisory with a Blizzard Warning along and west of Interstate 35.
Overnight fog and drizzle develop as the area of low-pressure moves to the south and west. This could reduce visibilities making for some slow going during the morning commute. Scattered snow showers and windy conditions move across eastern Iowa Friday afternoon and evening.
When it’s all said and done 1-3″ of snow will be common across much of the areas with area north and northwest in a 3-6″ band.
