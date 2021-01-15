Advertisement

Scattered snow showers depart leaving clouds behind to start the weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Active weather remains in play heading through the middle of January. Clouds stay with us to begin the weekend with highs seasonably near 30. Sunday and Monday two systems move through each bringing the potential for some minor snow accumulations. For the remainder of next week, overall temperatures stay where we would expect this time of the year in the upper 20s for highs and teens for lows. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

