Scattered snow showers continue, roads likely slick

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers will continue on and off through the day along with steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Roads will likely be slick and snow-covered, especially in areas that are last to be treated or cleared. Snowfall totals are still on track to wind up in the 1 to 3 inch range in most of our area, with 3 to 6 inches farther north and farther west.

As this system pulls east tonight, the wind will increase and could be gusty for a while going into tomorrow morning.

This weekend, plan on cloudy sky with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A series of very weak systems may produce minor snow accumulation in the area both Sunday and Monday.

