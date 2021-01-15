Advertisement

Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview Lane in Bettendorf.(kwqc)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man and 5-year-old girl have died in an eastern Iowa house fire that also injured two others.

The Quad-City Times reports the fire broke out early Thursday morning in Bettendorf house.

Arriving firefighters found an 18-year-old man outside the home who had escaped with minor injuries.

Firefighters learned three others were inside the burning home and pulled them from the flames.

Officials say 66-year-old Robert Wickham and 5-year-old Taylor Treanton died at a hospital from smoke inhalation.

Another person, 63-year-old Mary Wickham, remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

The 18-year-old man, Jodd Wickham, was treated and released from the hospital. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

