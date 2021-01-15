Marijuana dispensary opening in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) -A marijuana dispensary is opening up in Galena in Illinois, just fifteen minutes from Dubuque.

The dispensary is estimated to open at the end of February and will be located at 115 Perry Street in downtown Galena.

A spokesperson with the Dubuque Police Department said the location of the dispensary creates an unusual situation, as Dubuque is one bridge away from Illinois and Wisconsin, which both have different laws regarding marijuana.

“If you choose to go over there [Illinois], residents should understand that once you come back into Dubuque, it’s still illegal in Iowa,” said Lieutenant Ted McClimon of the Dubuque Police Department, adding that people in Dubuque who get caught with marijuana will be prosecuted criminally.

