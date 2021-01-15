Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who said his apartment in the Roosevelt Building was apparently the source of a busted pipe told TV9 he can’t find a permanent place to live.

The frozen pipes caused the place to flood and displacing 35 people on Christmas. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department believes an open window left by a tenant let pipes freeze.

Willie Seals said the pipes froze in his apartment, but he doesn’t believe his window was responsible. He believed it was closed.

“How could one window bust a whole pipe in a building and destroy five fors under me and I’m on the fifth floor,” he said.

Seals, who has cerebral palsy, said the apartment complex kicked him out.

TV9 called and emailed the building who didn’t respond. But, the lease reviewed by TV9 gives the building the right to terminate the lease after a disaster like a fire or a flood.

Seals said he’s having trouble finding a new home after the incident even though he said he always paid his rent on time.

”This one incident just happened to destroy my life,” he said. “Cause the only thing I did was visit my family on two days.”

Seals has a GoFundMe set up for a lawyer, if you’d like to help.

