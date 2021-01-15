Advertisement

Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency

A sign sits in a downtown Iowa City bar on Sunday, September 4th, 2020 that notes masks are...
A sign sits in a downtown Iowa City bar on Sunday, September 4th, 2020 that notes masks are required for entry.(Aaron Hosman)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Friday the Public Health Disaster Emergency has been extended until February 19, or as long as Gov. Reynolds’ State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later.

That extension also goes for the countywide face cover/mask regulation that was approved on August 6.

Gov. Reynolds most recent proclamation is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on February 6.

