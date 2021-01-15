Johnson County extends public health disaster emergency

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Friday the Public Health Disaster Emergency has been extended until February 19, or as long as Gov. Reynolds’ State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later.

That extension also goes for the countywide face cover/mask regulation that was approved on August 6.

Gov. Reynolds most recent proclamation is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on February 6.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.