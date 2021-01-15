Advertisement

Iowa judge tosses felonies against Black Lives Matter leader

Des Moines' Black Lives Matter leader was arrested in Iowa City during protests.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -A judge has dismissed nine felony counts filed against a Black Lives Matter leader in Iowa charged with shining a laser pointer in the eyes of police officers during an August protest.

Judge Paul Miller ruled Thursday that the Johnson County Attorney’s Office violated Matè Farrakhan Muhammad’s speedy trial rights by waiting 46 days after his arrest to file a formal charging document, one more day than allowed by law.

Miller ruled that six aggravated misdemeanor assault counts related to the same allegations can proceed since they were filed weeks after his arrest.

Muhammad has changed his name since his arrest, when he went by the name Matthew Bruce.

