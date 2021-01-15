FBI asking public to report any potential threats in Iowa ahead of Inauguration Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KCRG) - While they haven’t received any specific threats, the FBI Field Office in Omaha is asking the public report threats of potential violence at any upcoming protests or gatherings leading up to Inauguration Day.

The Omaha Office, which covers investigations in Nebraska and Iowa, issued a statement on Thursday stating that “At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area. However, we are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public.”

The Office says they are focused on “identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally” and that “Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region.”

Anyone with information regarding any possible threats is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Office at 402-493-8688 or they can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

