Eastern Iowa law enforcement officers await COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officers across Eastern Iowa are waiting for their turn to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Putting on a face shield and gloves has become the new normal for Marion Police. The same goes for sterilizing squad cars between shifts.

“Each police car might be driven 24 hours in a row. Eight hours by the first officer, eight hours by the second and so on and so forth,” says Tom Daubs, Public Information Officer at the Marion Police Department.

As vaccines make their way to Iowa, law enforcement officers are in the second wave of people eligible to receive them as recommended by the CDC.

Linn County Public Health announced this week, officers here are going to have to remain patient for the time being.

“Vaccine supplies are arriving in our state and county very slowly,” Heather Meador told us.

“We understand it, we’re going to be professionally patient,” says Officer Daubs.

Right now, health leaders are still working to vaccinate all of the healthcare workers who are part of the first phase.

We asked eight area law enforcement agencies whether they will require their officers to be vaccinated once they have access to a vaccine. Those agencies included the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, Hiawatha Police Department, Marion Police Department, Dubuque Police Department and the Waterloo Police Department. Every single one of them told us no, the vaccine will not be required. However, several of them told us it will be encouraged.

“We’re just going to stand by and wait and once those vaccines are available then I imagine everyone here at the police department will be signing up to get those vaccines,” Officer Daubs told us.

