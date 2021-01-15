COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa decline, 1,347 more cases reported Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported six more Iowans have died with COVID-19, and 1,347 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 302,789 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus, and 4,257 people in Iowa have died with the virus.

COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of 3,894 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 363 of the reported deaths.

The state’s data shows A total of 263,836 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest it’s been since October. The state’s data currently lists a total of 513 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. That’s the lowest number since 501 hospitalizations were reported on October 20.

Hospitalizations in Iowa have been up and down over the last few weeks, but have nevertheless steadily declined since mid-November when there were more than 1,500 people hospitalized.

Over the last 24 hours, 88 more Iowans were admitted to hospitals with the virus. There are 91 people in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,487 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,414,805 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

