Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa decline, 1,347 more cases reported Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported six more Iowans have died with COVID-19, and 1,347 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 302,789 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus, and 4,257 people in Iowa have died with the virus.

COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of 3,894 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 363 of the reported deaths.

The state’s data shows A total of 263,836 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the lowest it’s been since October. The state’s data currently lists a total of 513 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. That’s the lowest number since 501 hospitalizations were reported on October 20.

Hospitalizations in Iowa have been up and down over the last few weeks, but have nevertheless steadily declined since mid-November when there were more than 1,500 people hospitalized.

Over the last 24 hours, 88 more Iowans were admitted to hospitals with the virus. There are 91 people in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,487 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,414,805 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Pool chemicals in a hot tub at the Cedar Rapids Marriott are the suspected reason a Marion...
Pool chemicals in Marriott hot tub suspected reason family sent to the hospital
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed
Man said he’s homeless after flooding at The Roosevelt, said his window was closed

Latest News

Royce Hansel was admitted to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics on November 12 after...
Elkader man discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over two months
Brewhemia in Cedar Rapids helps feed frontline healthcare workers during pandemic with support...
Brewhemia helps feed frontline workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids with help from the community
Kansas guard Devon Dotson, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State's Rasir Bolton,...
Iowa State men’s basketball season paused indefinitely due to COVID
The Deep Sough, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
When will Phase 1B Start in Iowa? Iowa Dept. of Public Health said it will happen by this date
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Anger in states over pace of COVID-19 vaccine allotments