Coralville Mayor extends city’s face covering mandate to April 15

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Mayor John Lundell extended the city’s proclamation requiring face coverings through April 15.

Under the proclamation, everyone is required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth when in public places when staying six feet apart from other people isn’t possible.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate across the state including in our community, the Coralville City Council and I believe that it is critical to take this step requiring the wearing of masks when in public,” Mayor Lundell said. “Scientific evidence clearly indicates that mask wearing is the most effective method for curbing the spread of this virus until a vaccine or other measures are developed. The Council and I appreciate the cooperation of our citizens, visitors, and businesses as we do our part to avoid spreading the virus.”

Exemptions include those under the age of two, those with trouble breathing, or are on oxygen therapy or a ventilator. See the full list of exemptions and requirements in the full proclamation here.

This comes as the Johnson County Board of Supervisors also extended the countywide face covering regulation and the county’s Public Health Disaster Emergency until February 19.

