Cedar Rapids man arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man on Thursday on numerous charges after they say he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.

In a news release, officials said the pursuit started at around 9:16 p.m. when they spotted a white Chevrolet cargo van with no license plates heading east in the 400 block of 16th Avenue SW.

The van matched the description of a vehicle that has been reported stolen on Monday from the 600 block of 2nd Avenue SW.

When police tried to initiate a traffic stop at 16th Avenue and L Street SW, the driver continued southbound on L Street going through a red light at Wilson Avenue SW. Police said the van reached speeds of 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The van went west on 27th Avenue SW to 6th Street SW and then south on 6th Street to the Lancer Lanes parking lot before going south onto Southgate Place SW.

The pursuit continued around area hotel and apartment parking lots until the driver opened the door and jumped out of the moving van in the back parking lot of the Super 8, located at 400 33rd Avenue SW. The van rolled forward, running into a hotel storage shed.

The suspect fled on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Sylvester Adams, and confirmed the van was the 1995 Chevrolet G30 Sportvan that had been reported stolen.

Adams was charged with driving while license under suspension, interference with official acts, eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to display registration plate, failure to obey traffic control device, and also theft, for being in possession of the stolen van.

