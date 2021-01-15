Advertisement

Blizzard brings snow, winds up to 50 mph to Nebraska, Iowa

Snow plow camera from IA 7 just west of Fort Dodge on Friday morning.
Snow plow camera from IA 7 just west of Fort Dodge on Friday morning.(Iowa DOT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A strong cold front has brought a blizzard with heavy snow and winds of up to 50 mph to eastern Nebraska and the western half of Iowa.

Officials say roads along the eastern border of Nebraska and throughout Iowa are either completely or partially covered by snow, and residents are urged to stay inside and not travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for eastern parts of Nebraska and most of the western half of Iowa until 6 p.m. Friday.

The service says up to 5 inches of snow in those regions is expected, along with high winds gusting up to 50 mph.

