CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - <B> Athlete: </B> Anna Warkel

<B> School: </B> Jefferson

<B> Year: </B> Senior

Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior bowler Anna Warkel is this week’s KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week. Last season as a junior, she won a state championship after bowling a total score of 513. This season against Waterloo West, she bowled a perfect 300 game.

